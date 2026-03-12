Boston carjacking suspect shot and killed by police, officers involved taken to hospital

BOSTON — A carjacking suspect is dead after being shot by police in Boston late Wednesday night. Police say the officers involved were also taken to the hospital but are expected to be okay.

The incident unfolded just before 10 p.m. on Linwood Street in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood.

According to Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox, officers first responded to a report of a carjacking on Tremont Street. They later located the stolen vehicle on Linwood Street.

As officers approached the car on foot and gave multiple verbal commands, police say the suspect accelerated, striking a Boston police cruiser.

Officers then opened fire.

The suspect was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name hasn’t been released.

The Suffolk District Attorney’s Office says the carjacking victim was not in the area at the time of the shooting and is unharmed.

Cox acknowledged the dangers officers face during high‑risk incidents like carjackings.

“This job is difficult, there’s no doubt about that. We face many dangers,” Cox said during a news conference. “Carjackings are very, very tricky, difficult things out there.”

The DA’s office confirmed the officers taken to the hospital were not believed to be injured but needed evaluation for the trauma they endured.

The carjacking and the officer-involved shooting remain under investigation.

