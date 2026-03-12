Investigation underway following officer-involved shooting in Boston

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after an officer shot a person while responding to a carjacking in Boston, police say.

According to the Boston Police Department, officers responded to the area of 10 Linwood Street at 9:58 p.m. to reports of a carjacking. Once on the scene, officers found a vehicle that was suspected to be involved.

Police say that the operator of the vehicle attempted to strike an officer, prompting the officer to open fire at the suspect.

As a result, one person was transported to a local hospital, where their condition is unknown. Police said that the officers involved also don’t appear to be seriously injured, but their exact condition is unknown.

Homicide detectives were dispatched to the scene.

The scene remains active and under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

