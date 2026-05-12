Boston police investigating early morning shooting that left victim in critical condition

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a shooting in Boston early Tuesday morning left one person in critical condition.

Officers responding to a call for a person shot in the area of 25 Dacia Street in Dorchester around 1:20 a.m. learned a gunshot victim had been taken to a local hospital, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, is currently listed in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Police recovered shell casings, projectile fragments, and observed ballistic damage to multiple homes and a vehicle in the neighborhood. There were no other reported injuries to residents.

Homicide detectives are leading the investigation into this shooting, and no arrests have been made.

This marks the fourth Boston shooting to happen in a week.

The first shooting happened in Mattapan late Saturday night when one person was killed. The other two shootings occurred in Dorchester on Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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