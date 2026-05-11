Two people hospitalized after shooting in Dorchester, less than 24 hours after double shooting

BOSTON — Two people have been hospitalized, one with life-threatening injuries, following a shooting in Dorchester.

According to Boston police, officers were dispatched to 69 Kingsdale Street around 6:40 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Once there, officers located two people suffering from gunshot wounds. A woman was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, while a man was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This shooting comes less than 24 hours after an initial double shooting in Dorchester that occurred at 2:06 a.m. on Geneva Street.

Homicide detectives were dispatched to the scene.

Police say that there is no threat to the community at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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