4th Boston shooting in less than a week under investigation

BOSTON — Another shooting in Boston is under investigation.

The shooting happened early Tuesday morning on Dacia Street.

Video from the scene shows numerous evidence markers on the sidewalk. Police spent hours collecting evidence, and part of the street was blocked off.

This marks the fourth Boston shooting to happen in a week.

The first shooting happened in Mattapan late Saturday night. Police responded to a report of a person shot on Woolson Street around 11:40 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound outside. The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two shootings occurred in Dorchester on Sunday.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the Tuesday shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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