Boston police identify hatchet-wielding suspect wanted in violent road rage attack

BOSTON — Authorities have identified the hatchet-wielding suspect who is wanted in connection with an apparent road rage attack in Boston that was caught on video.

The Boston Police Department announced Wednesday that an arrest has been issued for 27-year-old Andrew Oprian, of Belmont, on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and willful and malicious destruction of property.

The warrant was obtained from Brighton District Court, and Oprian is still at large.

The incident occurred in the area of 1032 Commonwealth Avenue in the city’s Brighton neighborhood just before 11:45 p.m. on Friday, May 16.

Police said the suspect was chasing after the victim at a high rate of speed, causing the victim to crash. The suspect then allegedly exited his pickup truck with a hatchet in hand, assaulted the victim, and vandalized their vehicle.

Cellphone video released by Boston police on Sunday shows the suspect repeatedly swinging the hatchet, smashing the windows and windshield of a Toyota Prius.

“As soon as he sticks his head out of the car and pulls his key out, some random dude from behind him starts swinging a hatchet at him,” Matt Silva, who witnessed the incident, told Boston 25.

Silva said that Oprian appeared enraged and couldn’t be reasoned with.

After the incident, the suspect fled on Babcock Street in the direction of Brookline, according to investigators.

Anyone with information on Oprian‘s whereabouts is urged to contact Boston police detectives at 617-343-4256.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

