‘He kept swinging!’: New surveillance shows road rage victim running from hatchet wielding suspect

BOSTON — New surveillance video shows another perspective of a violent road rage confrontation in Allston involving a suspect wielding a hatchet.

It happened just before midnight on Friday near 1032 Commonwealth Avenue.

The footage from a nearby business shows a man in a white T-shirt charging toward a crashed car with that weapon in hand.

The man, believed to be the victim, is seen running for his life.

Police said that victim was driving a Toyota Prius and was being followed by the suspect in a pickup truck at a high rate of speed.

“He had no idea why the guy had been following him. He had no clue. He was shocked,” said witness Matt Silva.

Silva was helping the man behind the wheel of the Prius when things took a scary turn.

“We said you need to turn your car off. There’s gas and oil leaking all over the place,” recalled Silva. “As soon as he sticks his head out of the car and pulls his key out, some random dude from behind him starts swinging a hatchet at him.”

Silva told Boston 25 News that the man with the hatchet appeared enraged and couldn’t be reasoned with.

“He kept swinging!” said Silva. “I was worried he was going to start going after other people.”

Cell phone released by Boston Police on Sunday shows the suspect repeatedly swinging the hatchet, smashing the windows and windshield of the Prius.

Witnesses told police they saw the suspect chasing the victim along the sidewalk armed with the sharp weapon.

The suspect is described as about 25-years-old with a slight build, brown medium-length hair and a short beard. He was wearing a white T-shirt, with a plain front and lettering on the back, blue jeans, and brown sneakers.

Police said the suspect fled on Babcock Street in the direction of Brookline.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 617-343-4256, or the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

