Police identify alleged hatchet-wielding suspect in Allston road rage incident

BOSTON — Authorities issued an arrest warrant for a Belmont man accused of smashing the window of a car in a violent road rage confrontation on Friday night.

27-year-old Andrew Oprian is being charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and willful and malicious destruction of property, according to Boston Police.

The warrant was obtained from the Brighton District Court and Oprian is still at large.

The confrontation occurred around 11:45 p.m. on May 16 in the area of 1032 Commonwealth Avenue.

What started as a report of a motor vehicle accident quickly escalated.

Boston 25 News spoke with a witness who said a victim driving a Toyota Prius was being followed by a suspect in a pickup truck at a high rate of speed.

“He had no idea why the guy had been following him. He had no clue. He was shocked,” said witness Matt Silva.

Cell phone released by Boston Police on Sunday shows the suspect repeatedly swinging the hatchet, smashing the windows and windshield of the Prius.

“As soon as he sticks his head out of the car and pulls his key out, some random dude from behind him starts swinging a hatchet at him.”

Silva told Boston 25 News that the man with the hatchet appeared enraged and couldn’t be reasoned with.

Witnesses told police they saw the suspect chasing the victim along the sidewalk armed with the sharp weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 617-343-4256, or the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

