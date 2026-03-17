Boston non-profit explains importance of National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month

March is National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. It was established in 1987 to foster inclusion and remove community barriers. Boston 25 News spoke with Brooke Howard and Stephen Morella from Boston-based non-profit MAB Community Services. They talked about the challenges facing people with disabilities in Massachusetts, and how we can all support inclusion in our own communities.

MAB Community Services is opening a new, inclusive cafe and training space for people with disabilities. MAB says, “Café Nine will create a space where people are supported, challenged, and celebrated as they grow.” According to MAB, every dollar made by the cafe will go directly toward the space. It is located at 112 Turnpike Rd. In Westboro. The grand opening is set for Monday, March 30th from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. People are encouraged to stop by, meet the participants, and grab a coffee.

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