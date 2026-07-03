Boston heat wave continues into Fourth of July weekend after record 101-degree day

BOSTON — After Boston reached a record high of 101 degrees Thursday, dangerously hot and humid conditions are expected to continue through the Fourth of July weekend.

Many people headed to local beaches and pools to escape the sweltering conditions, though some said the heat was still difficult to handle.

“I saw the weather earlier; it’s hotter here than Miami right now, which says something,” Boston resident Jazz Singh said. “So it’s insane.”

Singh said even the beach wasn’t enough to escape the scorching temperatures.

“Honestly, I think it’s really too hot,” Singh said. “The sand is insane. I can’t even step on it.”

With thousands of people expected to attend cookouts, parades, beaches and fireworks celebrations over the holiday weekend, doctors are encouraging everyone to monitor for signs of heat-related illness and avoid spending extended periods in the sun.

Dr. Harleen Marwah, a pediatrician with Mass General Brigham, said children face a higher risk because their bodies don’t cool themselves as efficiently as adults. She added that high humidity makes it even harder for the body to regulate its temperature.

“When it’s very humid outside, it slows the evaporation of sweat and interrupts that natural cooling process,” Marwah said.

She said people should watch for symptoms including dizziness, excessive sweating, swelling and heat rash, and move to a cooler location while rehydrating if those symptoms develop.

“I think understanding what the early signs of heat illness are is really important so you can know when you need to get yourself to a cool place and when you need to rehydrate,” Marwah said.

Experts recommend drinking plenty of water throughout the day, taking frequent breaks in air-conditioned buildings or shaded areas, and limiting strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day.

Many beachgoers said the water offered welcome relief.

“As long as I can go in and out of the water, I’m fine,” Boston resident Megan Quill said. “So I do like it here.”

“You have to,” Brendan Kenney said. “Weather like this, you have to. The water right now is freezing cold, so it’s perfect.”

While swimming can help lower body temperature, Marwah said it shouldn’t replace proper hydration.

“It’ll cool you down in the immediate term and it can be kind of a nice reprieve from the heat,” Marwah said. “It doesn’t necessarily take the place of proper hydration.”

Doctors say staying hydrated is one of the most important ways to prevent heat-related illness during the ongoing heat wave. Parents should also closely supervise children, particularly around pools, lakes and beaches, as families head outdoors to celebrate the Fourth of July.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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