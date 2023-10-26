Boston encampment enforcement to cost additional $439k next month

BOSTON — The City of Boston has revealed its plan to clear dozens of tents and tarps from the Mass and Cass corridor and what it’s going to initially cost.

The city estimates that the deployment will cost an additional $439,000 next month.

Their plan involves adding 14 officers, three sergeants, and one captain to the area.

Private security teams hired by the Boston Public Health Commission are expected to receive $2.1 million dollars.

Teams began distributing fliers about the plan on Thursday to keep everyone informed.

According to Mayor Wu, they’ll be encouraging people to leave on Monday through Wednesday.

The official clearing of tents and enforcement is slated to get underway on Thursday, November 1.

“This is a process that is going to take some time. We’re looking to make a permanent shift for the Mass and Cass area, Atkinson, and city-wide,” said Mayor Wu at a Thursday news conference.

Mayor Michelle Wu filed the proposed anti-encampment ordinance in late August.

The Boston City Council passed an amended version of that ordinance on Wednesday.

“I feel like they’re moving the problem from one area to the next. They’re not fixing the root of the problem,” said South End resident Chellee Simpson.

Boston Housing Chief Sheila Dillon said the city has set up or identified about 100 temporary shelter beds to accommodate people leaving tents.

That includes a new 30-bed “safe sleeping site” on Mass Ave across the street from Boston Medical Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

