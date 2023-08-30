Mayor’s proposed ordinance to help with Mass and Cass officially on the table for City Council

BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu made pitch for a new law she says would help stabilize the health crisis at Mass and Cass in now in the hands of the City Council.

Wu says a new ordinance would help connect people who are struggling with addiction and homelessness get resources.

One councilor was ready to vote it on but instead the City Council president sent it to a committee.

Under the new ordinance— police would be allowed to clear tents and tarps as long as the person living in a tent is offered a place to shelter, a ride to that shelter and help with storing their belongings.

City Council President Ed Flynn told Boston 25 he supports the concept but he says the council is looking forward to a robust conversation about the plan to make sure it helps deal with the crisis effectively.

“The people who are suffering from substance abuse in and around that environment need medical care, they need detox, they need mental healthcare. They need our support but they don’t need to live in a tent,” said Flynn.

Larry Calderone, Union President of Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association, says they are looking at the ordinance closely.

“I can tell you the men and women I represent, they will work tirelessly as they have double tours, every day of the week to do what we need to do for the citizens of Boston but I am very curious to how we are going to be everywhere in the city when we just don’t have the bodies,” said Calderone.

Flynn said, “We know lawyers will be watching this very closely and we want to make sure the police officers that are doing this tough work are supported by the city, by the City Council and by the residents. Let’s not throw them under the bus.”

Both the mayor and City Council president say before the ordinance is voted on, there would be a public hearing – possibly as early as next week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

