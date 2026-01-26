Boston cleans up after powerful winter storm dumps nearly two feet of snow

BOSTON — Crews across Boston are digging out after a powerful winter storm barreled through Massachusetts beginning Sunday morning, dumping nearly two feet of snow in some areas and ranking among the city’s most significant snowfalls on record.

Boston recorded a single-day snowfall total of 16.7 inches, making it the largest snowfall since January 29, 2022.

The storm also ranks as the ninth snowiest day in Boston history, according to records dating back to 1891.

Mayor Michelle Wu said the rapid pace of the snowfall created major challenges for crews working overnight into Monday.

“It’s been a long night already. We had not only a lot of snow, but it also came down really fast,” Wu told Boston 25 Monday morning. “We are maxed out when it comes to capacity on the roads, just trying to take the travel lanes that have been established and widen them as much as possible to the curb.”

Wu said that despite the intensity of the storm, there have been few major issues so far.

“Knock on wood, there are not many major issues except for how fast the snow came down,” she said. “That makes it impossible in whiteout conditions to get all the way to the pavement.”

City crews will continue clearing snow from Sunday, along with additional snowfall that fell on Monday, as they work to prepare for a possible return to school on Tuesday.

Wu said officials are hopeful schools will reopen.

A parking emergency remains in effect across the city, and Wu said it could take several more hours before the ban is lifted.

“Thank you for so far doing a great job of keeping everyone safe and not being out on the roads,” Wu said. “We need you to please stay off the roads for the rest of the day if at all possible. This is going to take a while to dig out from.”

The mayor also urged residents not to throw snow into the streets, to check on neighbors, and to continue working together as a community during the cleanup.

While the snow is described as light and fluffy, making it easier to shovel, cars parked along streets—particularly in neighborhoods like East Boston, Southie, and South End—remain plowed in as crews focus on clearing main roadways.

City officials say snow removal operations will continue around the clock as Boston works to fully recover.

