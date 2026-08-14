Boston city councilor Ed Flynn suggests National Guard help after two serious stabbings in two days

Boston city councilor Ed Flynn is floating the idea of the National Guard coming to Boston to assist Boston police officers in the wake of two serious stabbings in the heart of the city.

A man and woman were hospitalized after a double stabbing near Boston’s busy North Station Thursday morning,

“I know it’s somewhat controversial, but I do believe the National Guard could play a critical role in supporting, in a supportive role with Boston police,” Flynn said Thursday, feet away from the crime scene outside North Station. “Simply because we don’t have enough police officers, Boston acknowledges this, and it’s creating neighborhoods that are not safe.”

The woman suffered multiple stab wounds that are not believed to be life-threatening, while investigators believe the man sustained life-threatening, self-inflicted injuries.

The Thursday morning double stabbing comes less than 24 hours after one person was killed in a stabbing at the city’s South Station.

Boston police responded to South Station during the 5 p.m. hour after receiving reports of a fight inside the station. When officers arrived, the suspect had already fled the scene. An arrest has not been made yet.

“Yesterday’s stabbing and homicide happened right around 5.30 when people were leaving work and getting the Red Line and the Camino rail and going home. Residents and workers that come into Boston don’t necessarily feel safe and we have to provide a safer environment, a safer neighborhood, safer community and city,” Flynn said.

The Downtown Boston Neighborhood Association held a closed-door meeting Wednesday night to bring city and state stakeholders together to discuss safety issues plaguing the city’s downtown and Boston Common area.

Flynn explained that he believed officers shouldn’t have to work extended hours as well.

“Providing a healthy environment for police officers is critical, but allowing police officers to work 16 hours a day, knowing that they’re not on top of their game after a certain number of hours, after 14 hours, 15 hours, and having them respond to these dangerous situations is not healthy,” police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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