Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of southeastern Massachusetts

BOSTON — We’re on a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to a severe thunderstorm warning in our area on Thursday afternoon.

This alert is in effect for Southern Barnstable and Southeastern Plymouth counties until 4:15 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of our area until 8/13 4:15PM. Seek shelter immediately and stay with Boston 25 for the latest weather information. pic.twitter.com/4CJQ3Y8WH9 — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) August 13, 2026

Impacted locations include Plymouth, Barnstable, Falmouth, Marion, Yarmouth, Wareham, Sandwich, Bourne, Dennis, Mashpee, Harwich, and Hyannis.

The National Weather Service said 60 mph wind gusts and nickel-sized hail are possible.

“Expect damage to trees and power lines,” the NWS warned.

The NWS added, “For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.”

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