Mass. Lottery launches ‘MA 250’ scratch ticket to celebrate America’s semiquincentennial

BOSTON — The Massachusetts State Lottery is marking the nation’s 250th anniversary with the launch of a new limited-edition scratch ticket honoring the Commonwealth’s role in America’s founding.

The new “MA 250” $5 instant ticket will go on sale at lottery retailers across Massachusetts beginning Wednesday, July 1.

“The Lottery is proud to offer a fun and exciting way for players to celebrate 250 years of freedom and opportunity,” said State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg, chair of the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission. “This special ticket honors our nation’s history and the important role Massachusetts played in achieving independence.”

Lottery officials say the MA 250 ticket features the largest payout percentage ever offered on a $5 Massachusetts Lottery ticket. Players have the chance to win instant cash prizes of $25, $50, and $250.

“We are thrilled to introduce this ticket to all of our players across the Commonwealth,” Mass Lottery Executive Director Mark William Bracken said. “Massachusetts has always been a trailblazer in this country, so it’s very fitting that we honor this exciting milestone with such a monumental ticket. It’s truly a chance for our players to be a part of history.”

In addition to instant-win prizes, the game will include four second-chance drawings, awarding a total of 600 prizes worth $250 each.

Players who enter eligible non-winning tickets into the second-chance program will also be entered into a final bonus drawing. Four finalists will be selected to attend a live event, where one participant will win the grand prize of $250,000 and the remaining three finalists will each receive $10,000.

The Massachusetts Lottery also plans to host pop-up events at historic sites across the state throughout the summer, during which attendees will receive free promotional tickets featuring guaranteed prizes of $1, $2, or $5. Specific locations will be announced at a later date.

The ticket’s design highlights Massachusetts’ revolutionary history, featuring red, white, and blue fireworks alongside the official MA 250 logo. A special “1776 Bonus” play area allows players to automatically win $250 if they reveal a “1776” symbol.

The scratch area showcases a nighttime scene of Paul Revere’s famous ride, complete with his lantern and historic tall ships in the background, reflecting the Commonwealth’s role in the American Revolution.

The new ticket arrives as Massachusetts and the nation prepare to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

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