BOSTON BLIZZARD: City officials say snow removal could possibly take all week

BOSTON — Boston will soon be experiencing yet another snowstorm.

During a press conference Sunday morning, the city declared a snow emergency.

Mayor Michelle Wu also told residents to stay home, stay safe, and stay warm.

“All Boston Public Schools will be closed Monday, February 23rd, 2026,” Mayor Wu said.

Officials said they will be monitoring the storm around the clock, but the main focus will be on roadways and snow removal.

“The fewer vehicles on the streets, the faster our teams can clear roads and respond to emergencies,” Wu explained.

A parking ban also goes into effect at 2 p.m., and violators will be towed.

Given the expected rapid snowfall, officials said it’s best to avoid driving altogether.

“We anticipate snow removal is going to go all week for this and potentially right into the weekend,” Interim Chief of Streets Nick Grove said.

Grove said the city has 35,000 tons of salt and 900 pieces of equipment that will be out on the roads during the storm.

Since the previous storm created some tight spaces throughout the city, Wu said crews have identified those trouble spots and are keeping them top of mind this go around.

“We’re using some of that data to help inform where we’re just putting extra eyes and attention now,’ Wu said.

According to the city, 900 vehicles were towed during the last snowstorm.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group