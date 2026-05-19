Driver dead after pickup truck slams into front of South Shore home

HANSON, Mass. — A man is dead after his pickup truck rolled over and slammed into the front of a home in Hanson Monday evening, causing significant damage but narrowly avoiding injuries inside the house.

The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. on High Street, when police say the driver — the only person in the Chevrolet pickup — lost control, causing the vehicle to overturn and smash into the home.

When first responders arrived, they found the 57-year-old driver unconscious and trapped inside the wrecked truck. Emergency crews were able to remove him from the vehicle before he was transported to Brockton Hospital, where he later died. His name has not yet been released.

Boston 25 News observed extensive damage to the house, with much of the front structure — including a bay window and door frame — destroyed in the crash.

Despite the impact, no one inside the home was injured. Hanson’s police chief said that was largely due to timing: the homeowner, who typically sits in the front room that was hit, had moved to a sunroom because of the warm weather.

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Neighbors say they rushed to help after hearing the crash.

“It was loud… it sounded like a dump truck dropping something off, but louder than that,” said neighbor Chris Briggs. “I ran over and saw the truck right away.”

Briggs said several bystanders tried to assist before emergency crews arrived.

“A couple of people jumped on top, tried to go in through the passenger side… all the airbags were deployed, trying to see if they could get him to respond,” he said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Hanson Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police.

Officials say the outcome could have been far worse if there had been oncoming traffic or if the homeowner had been sitting in his usual spot at the time of the crash.

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