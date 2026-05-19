Mass. issues 1st heat advisory of year, opens splash pads early with temps expected to surge

BOSTON — For the first time this year, a heat advisory is in place as temperatures are expected to surge into the 90s today.

State officials are issuing warnings and taking steps to help people stay safe and cool down.

They are also reminding people heading to a beach, lake, or pond that the water is still very cold.

State leaders know people will be looking to cool off, so they’ve opened up the 14-state splash pads a little earlier this year. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for most of the state from 11 a.m. today through 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Since our bodies are not used to this extreme heat, the state is reminding us to follow some basic tips about heat safety, including:

Minimizing your time outdoors, especially during the hottest parts of the day

Finding air-conditioned places, like a cooling center or library

Staying hydrated

And never leaving kids or pets in the car alone. Temperatures can rise to unhealthy levels in just minutes.

Just yesterday, Dedham Animal Control posted a picture of a five-month-old husky puppy that was left inside a parked car while its owners shopped.

Animal Control said it was over 100 degrees in the car when they responded to the call about the dog.

Officials say this is a good reminder not only to watch out for pets, but also your neighbors — especially if they are elderly — and to check on them over the next couple of days.

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