1 missing, 2 injured after boat crash in Salisbury

One person is missing after a boat crash late Friday night at Salisbury Beach reservation.

The crash into the jetty was reported around 10:35 p.m.

Police said two people were rescued and transported to local hospitals. One person is still unaccounted for.

Troopers from the Newbury Barracks, the Marine Unit, and the Airwing, searched alongside the Coast Guard into the early morning hours.

The search for the missing person is expected to resume this morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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