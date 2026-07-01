Body of jet skier recovered from Lakeville Pond identified

LAKEVILLE, Mass. — The body of a woman recovered from a Lakeville Pond this morning has been identified as 25-year-old from Brockton.

Around 5:46 p.m. yesterday, Freetown police received a 911 call from a person who stated that they had been boating on Long Pond in Lakeville when they saw two individuals riding on two jet skis.

The caller reported that they saw a jet ski with two female riders tip over, and one of the riders never resurfaced from the water.

After an extensive search into the early hours of the morning, roughly 125 yards from shore in 5 feet of water, the body of Daisha Murphy was recovered.

Authorities said she was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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