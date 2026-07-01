A local Navy veteran says Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detained his father at gunpoint outside a Walmart in Halifax, Mass — and claims agents didn’t even know who they were when they approached.

Victor Lacerda told 25 Investigates the encounter unfolded during a routine trip to get groceries.

“While putting the groceries in, I picked my head up, and we got surrounded,” Lacerda said.

25 Investigates: Navy veteran says ICE detained father at gunpoint outside Halifax Walmart

25 Investigates asked Walmart if they were aware of the ICE operation ahead of time. The company would not provide any comment.

Lacerda claims agents approached aggressively.

“They came up hostile. They didn’t know who we were, so they were asking questions about me and my father. They came out with guns drawn,” he said.

Photos posted to social media showed the scene. Lacerda, wearing a beige hat, can be seen against a car as officers surround him and his father.

Lacerda, a U.S. citizen who lives in Kingston, says he served one year in the U.S. Navy after high school. His father, Malton Lacerda, is from Brazil and has lived in the United States for 25 years. He does not have legal status.

25 Investigates: Navy veteran says ICE detained father at gunpoint outside Halifax Walmart

“You said they didn’t know who you were,” 25 Investigates’ Kerry Kavanaugh said.

“No,” Lacerda responded.

“How do you know that?” Kavanaugh asked.

“Because they came up to us asking who we were and if my father was legal, if he was my father, and asking my name, who I was if I was legal, asked if my father had served or if I had served,” he said.

Another photo shows Malton Lacerda wearing a “Navy Dad” T-shirt when he was detained. He has been held in ICE custody in Plymouth since Sunday.

Boston immigration attorney Todd Pomerleau, who is representing the family, questions the agency’s tactics.

“It appears that they’re just approaching people because here they show up, they have no warrant in their hand. They barricade a law-abiding citizen who served our country. His dad is literally wearing a T-shirt that says, Navy Dad, and they pull guns,” Pomerleau said.

ICE denies agents approached with guns drawn, telling 25 Investigates, “Spreading false information only fuels unnecessary fear in our communities.”

Pomerleau said he filed motions in court alleging an unlawful arrest and seeking to ensure Lacerda is not transferred out of state without notification. He hopes Lacerda’s case gests a hearing in a couple of weeks.

In a written statement, ICE told 25 Investigates “law enforcement activities are not conducted based on racial or ethnic profiling.”

The agency says the June 28 operation was targeted enforcement. A spokesperson said, “Several of these criminal illegal aliens have charges that range from multiple counts of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, violation of court order, and motor vehicle violations.”

The agency also said Malton Lacerda’s “criminal history includes an arrest for assault and battery.”

Pomerleau shared court records showing a charge in a domestic violence case in 2008 which was ultimately dismissed by the courts.

25 Investigates: Navy veteran says ICE detained father at gunpoint outside Halifax Walmart

“He wanted to give us a better life, and he tried to instill his beliefs of doing right, being honest, and working hard every single time,” said Victor Lacerda. “Someone that has been here for years, like my father, 25 years, that’s not a criminal,” he said.

He says his father works on a farm training horses that appear in parades and community events and has helped people in many communities.

“He’s helped out with veterans. He’s helped out with disabled kids, disabled adults, the elderly, anyone, everyone you can think of,” he said.

Lacerda said his father is his role model.

“He’s worked hard to be good and be a good role model, yet they’re treating him like he’s the scum of the earth,” Lacerda said.

The agency declined to say whether agents knew who Lacerda was before the encounter, citing security reasons. 25 Investigates requested an on-camera interview with ICE but did not receive a response.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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