Body of missing jet skier found in Lakeville pond

LAKEVILLE, Mass. — The body of a missing jet skier has been found in a Lakeville pond.

According to police, on Tuesday around 6 p.m., officers responded to the area of Nelson Island and Big Beach after reports that a passenger had fallen from a jet ski.

Officials found the body of a 24-year-old Brockton woman around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Her name is not being released at this time.

The incident remains under investigation by Lakeville Police, the Massachusetts Environmental Police, and State Police Detectives assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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