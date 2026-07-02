Body camera video sheds new light on 2020 Boston police shooting involving Tyler Brown

BOSTON — Newly released body camera footage from a 2020 police encounter shows a Boston police officer firing shots toward Tyler Brown moments before his arrest, following what authorities said was an exchange of gunfire in the city’s South End.

According to police, Brown fired shots at officers during the May 2020 incident. No one was injured.

The footage captures officers ordering Brown not to move before taking him into custody. At another point in the video, Brown can be heard repeatedly shouting, “Finish this.”

Law enforcement expert Todd McGhee said those statements indicate Brown may have been experiencing a mental health crisis during the encounter.

“It was clear to me that suicidal ideation was at the forefront of his mind, and in my humble opinion, I don’t think we can treat someone like that like a typical criminal,” McGhee said.

Brown ultimately served only a few years in prison for the 2020 shooting.

Authorities have since identified Brown as the same suspect accused of firing more than 60 rounds into traffic on Memorial Drive in Cambridge earlier this year, a shooting that critically injured two people. Brown was also injured during that incident.

McGhee said the newly released footage underscores concerns that existed at the time of Brown’s 2020 arrest.

“Those individuals that were concerned back then in 2020, they were proven right. He should not be on the street,” McGhee said.

McGhee believes the case highlights broader issues surrounding the intersection of violent crime, mental health, and the criminal justice system. He said lawmakers may need to consider legal changes that would better address cases involving individuals experiencing serious mental health conditions while also protecting public safety.

“This is something where it may trigger legislation. Our lawmakers may need to weigh in on this and be able to make some adjustments legally to make sure these types of conditions are recognized,” McGhee said.

Brown is scheduled to return to court later this month in connection with the Memorial Drive shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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