Man charged with second-degree murder in Hingham Apple store crash violates probation

BROCKTON, Mass. — Bradley Rein faced a judge at Brockton Superior Court on Monday nearly four years after prosecutors say he drove through an Apple store in Hingham—that ultimately killed a 65-year-old man and injured several others.

The court hearing comes as Rein awaits trial on charges that include second-degree murder.

Prosecutors say Rein was arrested by Hingham Police Sunday for failing an alcohol test, which is one of the conditions listed in his probational release. Other conditions include no driving and giving up his passport.

The commonwealth filed a motion to revoke his bail, which was granted by a judge on Monday.

Rein’s pre-trial probation was revoked, and he is to remain in custody for up to 90 days…his defense pushed back against the commonwealth at Brockton Superior Court.

It’s not the first time prosectors say this has happened. In September of 2023, a judge revoked Rein’s bail for 60 days after authorities say they lost contact with his GPS monitor.

Months after that Rein was back in custody after prosecutors say the device died again and they couldn’t reach him. Rein was released once again while the case moved forward.

This all stems back to 2022, when prosecutors say Rein drove through an Apple Store in Hingham.

A 65-year-old man was killed and dozens were hurt.

Rein has pleaded not guilty to a long list of charges that include second-degree murder and motor vehicle homicide, and his trial has been delayed several times.

Rein is due back in court in October.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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