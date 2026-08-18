COHASSET, Mass. — Police are investigating after a person was found dead on a remote trail on the South Shore on Monday.

Police were called to Whitney Woods in Cohasset Monday after a person reported finding an unresponsive person on a trail in Whitney Woods around 10:30 a.m.

Police say the man was in his early 70s and had sustained apparent injuries.

Death investigation underway after body on remote South Shore trail (Cohasset Police Department)

Two off-road UTVs were used to access the remote part of the trail and remove the deceased person.

A part of Whitney Woods was closed for around 3.5 hours while police investigated.

“At this time, there is nothing suspicious surrounding the death and there is no danger to the public. The circumstances remain under active investigation by Cohasset Police detectives and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office,” Cohasset police said on Facebook.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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