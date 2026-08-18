STOW, Mass. — A Stow police officer is facing possible disciplinary action after the department found he repeatedly used police databases to obtain information about a woman he previously dated.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said she ended the relationship with Officer Jason Rogers about five years ago. She said the relationship was abusive and that she changed her identity, phone number and social media habits after leaving.

This summer, she said she discovered Rogers had used the Flock camera system to search for her location while he was working for the Stow Police Department.

Stow police officer accused of misusing Flock system to track former partner

“This was an abusive relationship that I had fled and changed my identity,” the woman said. “I had moved, changed my phone number, blocked his number and I’m not really active on social media.”

She said she entered her license plate number into a website and discovered that Rogers had searched for her location multiple times in 2024 and 2025. She also said Rogers drove by her home.

“He did use it illegally to try to hunt me and track me down to see where my movements were, to see what I was doing,” she said.

The Stow Police Department said it filed a criminal complaint against Rogers on July 17 for “potential violations of state law.”

Following a four-week internal affairs investigation, the department found that Rogers had used state systems multiple times to obtain information about the woman in 2024 and 2025, according to the department.

The woman said Rogers accessed not only Flock, but also other law enforcement databases.

“So on the Flock there was a couple times, but then he used CJIS and CORI and a couple other systems he had access to,” she said.

The Stow Police Department placed Rogers on paid administrative leave in July after determining his conduct was unbecoming of an officer. As of July 31, he was placed on unpaid leave.

“I just don’t think somebody like that should be out there with a badge and a gun,” the woman said.

She has also obtained a restraining order against Rogers that she said will remain in place for at least the next year.

“I think it’s the only thing that’s been able to have me just be able to leave the house without me looking over my shoulder,” she said.

The Stow police chief said there will be a Select Board hearing next week, when town leaders could vote on Rogers’ employment status.

Boston 25 News reached out to Rogers’ attorney for comment but has not yet received a response.

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