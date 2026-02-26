Body camera video released of immediate response to Taunton home explosion

TAUNTON, Mass. — Body camera footage released by Taunton police on Thursday shows the frantic moments when first responders arrived to find the Plain Street home engulfed in flames after an explosion on Wednesday.

Police and firefighters can be seen frantically searching for hidden fire hydrants. Monday’s blizzard dumped so much snow in Taunton that every fire hydrant on the street was buried.

The officer capturing the body camera footage at one point asks neighbors if they knew where any hydrants were.

Boston 25 News learned Thursday that preliminary evidence suggests the explosion was due to a natural gas leak.

Neighbors shared photos showing the destruction inside their own home, which was also heavily damaged by the explosion and fire. Firefighters and police rushed to the scene, pushing people back as the structure continued to burn.

25‑year‑old Lucitha Blanc suddenly realized her two‑year‑old daughter, Janelle, was still inside.

Taunton Fire Taunton Fire (William James Shivers Jr)

Both mother and daughter were rushed to a Rhode Island hospital. Family members say they each require surgery but are expected to recover.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation, though relatives believe a gas leak may be to blame.

A GoFundMe for the family has been started.

If you would like to donate: Fundraiser for Shnider Germilus by Jillian Fitts: Support for Family After Apartment Fire

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group