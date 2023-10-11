Blogger behind ‘Turtleboy News’ website arrested in probe by special prosecutor, sources say

DEDHAM, Mass. — Sources tell 25 Investigates that Aidan Kearney, who runs the blog “Turtleboy News,” has been arrested.

According to Stoughton District Court records, Kearney is charged with 6 counts of witness intimidation and one count of conspiracy.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office appointed a special prosecutor to look into allegations of witness intimidation in the Karen Read murder case.

Kenneth Mello, of Fall River, is that special prosecutor.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Aidan Kearney, seen here in the green shirt, attends an August hearing in the Karen Read case

Read is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe.

Read is accused of backing over O’Keefe and leaving him to die in a January 2022 blizzard outside a home in Canton.

In August, Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey took the unusual step of releasing a video condemning the alleged ongoing harassment of witnesses in the case, saying it’s “absolutely baseless.”

The case has drawn national attention over the defense’s claims of a wide-ranging cover-up encompassing everyone from attendees of a party at the home, to law enforcement who investigated.

The defense team claims that Read dropped O’Keefe off at a party at the Canton home, where he was beaten up, bitten by a German Shepherd, and dragged outside. They have also argued that police failed to seriously consider any of the party attendees as potential suspects.

Prosecutors say that O’Keefe never entered the home, and there’s simply no evidence of such a conspiracy.

When Boston 25 asked Kearney’s attorney if she was aware of his arrest, her response was, “This is the first I am hearing of it.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

