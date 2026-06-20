Investigation underway after woman struck, killed by stolen vehicle in Mattapan

BOSTON — Boston police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a stolen vehicle on Blue Hill Avenue.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of the 1600 block of Blue Hill Avenue and Fairway Street to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Once there, officers found the victim, and she was pronounced dead on the scene.

Following a preliminary investigation, police say that before the accident, the suspect, an adult male, was involved in a motor vehicle crash at Woodhaven and Blue Hill Avenue. The man then left his vehicle and carjacked another. He then proceeded to drive south on Blue Hill Avenue, where he struck the victim.

As a result of the incident, traffic will be shut down and remain closed from Woodhaven to Mattapan Square.

The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time until next of kin has been notified and an autopsy is performed.

No details of the suspect or arrests have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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