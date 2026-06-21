Witnesses restrained suspect from fleeing after carjacking, fatal crash in Mattapan, police say

BOSTON — Witnesses in Mattapan restrained a man accused of fatally striking a pedestrian with a vehicle and crashing into an MBTA bus until officers arrived, police said.

37-year-old Ibraim Matos of Hyde Park has been charged with murder, carjacking, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in personal injury.

At approximately 1:59 p.m., police received a radio call reporting a carjacking in the area of 1466 Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan.

Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive adult female lying on the ground nearby. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

As additional officers responded, they observed a vehicle that had crashed into an MBTA bus in the area of 1629 Blue Hill Avenue. Police found a large crowd gathered around the vehicle and saw that several community members were restraining the suspect.

Investigators determined that the incident began with a motor vehicle collision near Blue Hill Avenue and Woodhaven Street. After the crash, the suspect allegedly exited his vehicle and approached a woman waiting at a car wash at 1480 Blue Hill Avenue.

The victim told police that the suspect pulled her from her vehicle and drove away the wrong way on Blue Hill Avenue at a high rate of speed toward Mattapan Square.

Police said that after the carjacking, the suspect continued down Blue Hill Avenue at a high rate of speed before allegedly striking the victim on the sidewalk and crashing into another vehicle at the intersection of Blue Hill Avenue and Fairhaven Street.

The suspect then allegedly fled that collision before striking an MBTA bus in the area of 1629 Blue Hill Avenue, where he was restrained by community members until officers arrived.

Matos is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court tomorrow.

Boston police said that for those affected by this incident, the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team (NTT) offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Anyone in need of emotional assistance can call 617-431-0125.

“My first thoughts are with the woman who was tragically killed in Mattapan, and with her family and loved ones facing an unimaginable loss,” said Boston City Councilor Erin Murphy.

“An innocent person lost her life during a violent and reckless chain of events near Blue Hill Avenue and Woodhaven Street. No one should ever be put in danger simply walking through their neighborhood.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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