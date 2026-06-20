Middle school student dies one month after being pulled from Andover pond, district confirms

ANDOVER, Mass. — An eighth-grade student from Andover has died, one month after being pulled from a local pond.

In a letter sent to families on Saturday, Andover Public Schools Interim Superintendent Keith Taverna and Doherty Middle School Principal Rebecca Perry confirmed that eighth grader Cody Nguyen passed away following a medical emergency at Field Pond last month.

Nguyen was at the pond swimming with his friends when he began going under and never came back up. Authorities located him in 10 to 12 feet of water unresponsive and rushed him to the hospital.

“We understand that this loss may bring a range of emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school community, especially for our students, and we are here to support one another,” the district said.

The district’s crisis support team will be available in the Doherty Media Center on Monday and Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We are heartbroken by this loss and remain committed to supporting our students, staff, and families in every way we can. Please keep the family and the entire Doherty Middle School community in your thoughts,” the statement said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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