Judge doesn’t rule on Karen Read bail reduction request, sets trial date in murder case

DEDHAM, Mass. — The trial for Karen Read, who is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe, is set for March 12, 2024.

That’s the date Norfolk Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone set Friday during a pretrial hearing.

Prosecutors have alleged that Read struck O’Keefe with her Lexus SUV, leaving him to die in a blizzard on a lawn outside of 34 Fairview Road in Canton on Jan. 29, 2022, after a night of drinking.

Prosecutors say they’ve amassed a pile of evidence, including interviews with numerous witnesses who said Read was asking if she hit O’Keefe the morning his body was found, forensic evidence of skull fractures that led to bruising on his face, apparent human hair found on Read’s Lexus, and tiny bits of plastic taillight found on Albert’s clothing.

Read’s defense team says a wide-ranging conspiracy of police officers, their friends, and local officials have framed Read in O’Keefe’s death.

Her defense team claims that Read dropped O’Keefe off at a party at a Boston cop’s Canton home, where he was beaten up, bitten by a German Shephard and dragged outside.

Read’s lawyers have used pretrial hearings to raise doubt about the prosecution’s case.

The defense has pointed to a party attendee’s Google search for “hos long to die in the cold,” lacerations on O’Keefe’s arm, and what they argue is law enforcement’s failure to conduct a full and fair investigation of the Canton homeowner and party attendees.

Read has said that she dropped O’Keefe off and approached the door of the residence.

Last week, Read’s attorney David Yannetti, filed a motion in Norfolk Superior Court to have her bail removed, citing legal expenses, health complications, and what he described as “mounting evidence of her innocence.”

During Friday’s hearing, Judge Beverly Cannone announced that she wouldn’t rule on the bail reduction request until Yannetti filed documents related to Read’s financial records. Prosecutor Adam Lally also argued that Read’s bail should remain in place because there has been no change in circumstances since the case started, a notion that the defense scoffed, claiming evidence was planted against their client.

“My client is one of the most recognized criminal defendants in America,” Yannetti told the court, arguing that Read isn’t a threat to flee if bail is lifted.

Hundreds of people crowded the street outside of Norfolk Superior Court in support of Read ahead of Friday’s hearing.

Read’s Bail was initially set at $100,000 during her Superior Court arraignment. According to the filing, Judge Beverly J. Cannone reduced it to $80,000 on Feb. 8, 2023. Read posted the bail and was released from custody.

“Read has had to spend considerable money on legal fees to properly defend herself and to obtain basic discovery material that should have been voluntarily turned over to the defense by the Commonwealth many months ago,” Yannetti’s initial filing stated.

In court Friday, Read’s legal team claimed gashes on O’Keefe’s arm were dog bites. Yannetti also said that a plow driver’s statement indicating he never saw a body when he passed by 34 Fairview at 2:30 a.m. should be enough to end this case.

“There was no body!” Yannetti exclaimed.

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s office has previously stated that eight people inside the home and three more outside have testified that O’Keefe never entered, and the office states that GPS data from O’Keefe’s phone supports that.



