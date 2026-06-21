Cruiser crash sends officer, driver to the hospital after collision in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — A police officer who was responding to a call for service on Sunday collided with another vehicle at an intersection in Brockton.

According to officials, it happened around 10:19 a.m. near Ash Street and West Chestnut Street.

The officer was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was responding to a call for an unconscious person when the crash occurred.

The driver was taken to the hospital for an evaluation, was cited.

The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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