25 Massachusetts beaches closed ahead of the weekend. See the list

More than 20 beaches in Massachusetts are closed on Friday.
As of Friday afternoon, there were 25 beaches closed across the Bay State, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s interactive beach water quality dashboard.
Nearly all of those bodies of water are closed due to harmful bacteria or algae levels, the dashboard indicated.
The dashboard is updated hourly between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day.
Below is the current list of closures:
- Ashby — Damon Pond Beach (DCR) — Other
- Boston — Constitution (DCR) @ Middle — Bacterial Exceedance
- Boston — Constitution (DCR) @ North — Bacterial Exceedance
- Boston — Constitution (DCR) @ Rec Center — Bacterial Exceedance
- Brewster — Cliff Pond (DCR) @ DYS — Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom
- Brewster — Cliff Pond (DCR) @ Main — Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom
- Brewster — Flax Pond (DCR) — Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom
- Gloucester — Good Harbor Creek — Bacterial Exceedance
- Manchester — Magnolia East — Bacterial Exceedance
- Manchester — White — Bacterial Exceedance
- Nantucket — Sesachacha Pond — Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom
- Natick — Cochituate State Park Beach (DCR) — Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom
- Pittsfield — Lulu Pond Beach (DCR) — Bacterial Exceedance
- Plymouth — Fearings Pond (DCR) @ Beach 2 — Other
- Provincetown — Kendall Lane — Bacterial Exceedance
- Rockport — Front Beach (Rockport) — Bacterial Exceedance
- Salem — Forest River - Point — Bacterial Exceedance
- Salem — Juniper Point — Bacterial Exceedance
- Saugus — Peckham Pond @ Camp Nihan (DCR) — Bacterial Exceedance
- Swansea — Cedar Cove Club — Bacterial Exceedance
- Swansea — Sandy Beach (Swansea) — Bacterial Exceedance
- Swansea — Swansea Town Beach — Bacterial Exceedance
- Templeton — Beamans Pond - Campground (DCR) — Bacterial Exceedance
- Templeton — Beamans Pond - Day Use (DCR) — Bacterial Exceedance
- Winchester — Shannon Beach @ Upper Mystic (DCR) — Bacterial Exceedance
The water quality at beaches in Massachusetts must be monitored because data helps local health officials determine when to close a beach due to unsafe conditions and notify the public, so beach visitors can make informed decisions about swimming.
Swimming in unsafe waters can result in gastrointestinal and respiratory health issues.
The state conducts water quality testing from Memorial Day through Labor Day.
Below is the current list of active closures shown in the dashboard:
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