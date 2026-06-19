25 Massachusetts beaches closed ahead of the weekend. See the list

More than 20 beaches in Massachusetts are closed on Friday.

As of Friday afternoon, there were 25 beaches closed across the Bay State, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s interactive beach water quality dashboard.

Nearly all of those bodies of water are closed due to harmful bacteria or algae levels, the dashboard indicated.

The dashboard is updated hourly between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day.

Below is the current list of closures:

Ashby — Damon Pond Beach (DCR) — Other

Boston — Constitution (DCR) @ Middle — Bacterial Exceedance

Boston — Constitution (DCR) @ North — Bacterial Exceedance

Boston — Constitution (DCR) @ Rec Center — Bacterial Exceedance

Brewster — Cliff Pond (DCR) @ DYS — Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom

Brewster — Cliff Pond (DCR) @ Main — Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom

Brewster — Flax Pond (DCR) — Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom

Gloucester — Good Harbor Creek — Bacterial Exceedance

Manchester — Magnolia East — Bacterial Exceedance

Manchester — White — Bacterial Exceedance

Nantucket — Sesachacha Pond — Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom

Natick — Cochituate State Park Beach (DCR) — Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom

Pittsfield — Lulu Pond Beach (DCR) — Bacterial Exceedance

Plymouth — Fearings Pond (DCR) @ Beach 2 — Other

Provincetown — Kendall Lane — Bacterial Exceedance

Rockport — Front Beach (Rockport) — Bacterial Exceedance

Salem — Forest River - Point — Bacterial Exceedance

Salem — Juniper Point — Bacterial Exceedance

Saugus — Peckham Pond @ Camp Nihan (DCR) — Bacterial Exceedance

Swansea — Cedar Cove Club — Bacterial Exceedance

Swansea — Sandy Beach (Swansea) — Bacterial Exceedance

Swansea — Swansea Town Beach — Bacterial Exceedance

Templeton — Beamans Pond - Campground (DCR) — Bacterial Exceedance

Templeton — Beamans Pond - Day Use (DCR) — Bacterial Exceedance

Winchester — Shannon Beach @ Upper Mystic (DCR) — Bacterial Exceedance

The water quality at beaches in Massachusetts must be monitored because data helps local health officials determine when to close a beach due to unsafe conditions and notify the public, so beach visitors can make informed decisions about swimming.

Swimming in unsafe waters can result in gastrointestinal and respiratory health issues.

The state conducts water quality testing from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Below is the current list of active closures shown in the dashboard:

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