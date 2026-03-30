Beverly neighbors stunned by violent home invasion in upscale waterfront community

BEVERLY, Mass. — In a tucked-away oceanside neighborhood in Beverly, neighbors call it the kind of place where gates are left open, and nothing ever really happens.

Though, that changed Saturday morning when police began investigating a violent home invasion.

Beverly home invasion

At the multi-million dollar 11-bedroom mansion on Paine Avenue, police report the suspect tied someone up inside and assaulted them before swiping items and taking off in a stolen Porsche.

Janet Riley lives on the hill above the involved home and said she looked down Saturday morning to see police activity.

“I was quite surprised and a little worried for whoever was in the house at the time. It’s pretty scary,” Riley said.

Beverly home invasion

Other neighbors said they believe the homeowners weren’t home at the time and believe the person targeted may have been a staff member working inside the home.

Police scanner audio indicates that person was tied up, but somehow managed to get free.

“The guy tied her up,” scanner audio captures. “She says she was either struck by a gun or had a gun pointed to her head. She ran to the neighbors house.”

Officials report the victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries, and the stolen car was found in Lynn, though the search for a suspect remains ongoing.

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