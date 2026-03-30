Search for suspect continues after person tied up during break-in at $18M mansion on North Shore

BEVERLY, Mass. — Authorities are continuing to search for a suspect wanted in connection with a violent weekend break-in at an oceanfront mansion on the North Shore of Massachusetts.

Officers responding to a 911 call from a neighbor of Rock Edge on Paine Avenue in Beverly just before 9 a.m. on Saturday learned an armed suspect had broken into the mansion and assaulted and tied up one person who was inside before fleeing the scene with several stolen items, including a car, according to the Beverly Police Department.

The victim was taken to Beverly Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

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Police have since located and recovered the stolen vehicle.

Additional details surrounding the break-in weren’t immediately available.

Records show that the 11-bedroom, 14-bathroom home last sold in 2023 for just over $18 million.

Massachusetts State Police are assisting the Beverly Police Department with the investigation.

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