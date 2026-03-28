Police searching for suspect who broke into a Beverly home, assaulted victim

BEVERLY, Mass. — The Beverly Police Department is investigating a home break-in and burglary, Chief John G. LeLacheur announced.

The incident occurred Saturday morning around 8:50 a.m. when police were dispatched to Paine Avenue after a 911 call from a neighbor who reported a home invasion.

After investigating, officers believe that the suspect was armed and broke into the home, tying up the lone occupant of the residence and assaulting them. The suspect then stole several items from the home, including a vehicle, and used it to flee the area.

Police later located and recovered the vehicle.

The victim was taken to Beverly Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They have since been released.

“As this is an active investigation, Beverly Police have no additional information at this time. Further details will be released as they become available,” Chief LeLacheur reports.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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