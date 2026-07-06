‘Best three weeks of my life’: Quincy Man’s design showcased on Cape Verde jerseys

QUINCY, Mass. — Cape Verde captured the hearts of millions of soccer fans during the World Cup. They battled the defending champions Argentina on Friday night. Lionel Messi and Argentina were too much to handle, winning 3-2 in extra time. Cape Verde’s incredible tournament came to an end.

A Quincy man went to see all four Cape Verde matches because he had a special connection to each jersey.

“It was unbelievable,” Alex Figueiredo said. “We knew that our team was good. A lot of people are saying that we made it because of the expanded tournament, but no. We clinched the first spot against one of the best teams in Africa and made it there.”

Cape Verde World Cup Crest designed by Quincy brand makes debut Monday

This was a special World Cup for Alex. His brand, Islndz, designed the crest that the Cape Verde players wore on their jerseys. The crest features their nickname, a blue shark inside the design.

While for fix years the national team has used the logo, it was the first time it was seen by millions of people on soccer’s biggest stage.

“We’ve built a great relationship with a lot of the players. When we got to the team hotel, they’re like, wow, you guys are here. We’re wearing work that you

guys did."

Alex went to all four games between Atlanta, Houston and Miami. He cried during the first match when he saw his creativity on the chest of each Cape Verde player.

“I cried a lot. You know, I just had streams of tears,” he said. The experience of seeing the flag on the field, seeing the logo up on the big screen. I’m walking into the stadium; you know I’m being approached by a lot of people that recognize my face and recognize the brand, and they recognize that we also did the logo, and they’re saying, ‘Hey, thank you for doing this; you guys did an amazing job.’"

Alex said going to all the matches was the best three weeks of his life. He hopes to have his crest back at the World Cup in four years.

“We dreamt that the logo was going to make it to a World Cup one day; maybe we would be 60 years old, but we were expecting it to get to that point and it did.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group