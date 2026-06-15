Cape Verde World Cup Crest designed by Quincy brand makes debut Monday

QUINCY, Mass. — Cape Verde plays its first ever World Cup Match on Monday against Spain in Atlanta, Georgia. The “Blue Sharks” qualified for the tournament in the fall of 2025 after defeating Eswatini.

After the match ended, the players and coaches celebrated on the pitch. They were wearing celebratory shirts designed by a man in Quincy. Alex Figueiredo is the CEO of the clothing brand Islndz, which designs apparel for the Cape Verde National Team.

Cape Verde Eswatini WCup Soccer Cape Verde's Stopira, bottom, celebrates with his teammate after defeating Eswatini in a World Cup qualifying soccer match at Estádio Nacional in Praia, Cape Verde, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, to clinch their qualification for the 2026 World Cup. (AP Photo/Cristiano Barbosa) (Cristiano Barbosa/AP)

“The logo would live for the world to see and the moment has come,” Figueiredo said. A lot of emotion for sure."

The crest includes a blue shark, representing the team’s nickname. The Islndz team is in Atlanta and will attend the game on Monday. It will be the first time the country has worn his crest on soccer’s biggest stage.

“It’s one of those pinch me moments. For me and everyone else that works for the brand. We see that logo and we did that. “That’s the feeling I want everyone in between and everybody around us to feel. That’s something done by us for us on a global stage and can’t wait to see it.”

The brand is a family-owned business that started as a passion project. They say so far, many people have complimented the design. Now, soccer fans from around the world have the chance to see it.

“Everybody will get to see our country on the global stage and yes our logo is going to be there. It validates the work we’ve done for a small nation.”

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