FAA issues ground stop at Logan Airport due to fueling system issue

BOSTON — The FAA has issued a ground stop at Boston Logan due to an issue with the airport’s fueling system.

According to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts Port Authority, the issue stems from the airport’s fueling system, causing delays and cancellations.

BOSFUEL Corporation is the consortium that handles jet fuel for Logan Airport. Boston 25 has reached out to them for comment but has yet to hear back.

The FAA posted on their website that the delay could have a 30-60% probability of being extended past 11:30 PM.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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