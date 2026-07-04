Lynn soldier returns home to Massachusetts for July 4th thanks to nonprofit’s flight program

BOSTON — A Lynn native and active-duty U.S. Army soldier is spending the Fourth of July weekend at home with loved ones after a nonprofit organization helped bring him back to Massachusetts.

27-year-old Augusto Robles landed at Boston Logan International Airport this week, where emotional reunions with family and friends marked a long-awaited homecoming.

“It means the world to me,” Robles said after arriving.

Robles is based in Austin, Texas, and serves as a specialist in the U.S. Army. During his three years of service, he has been deployed to Poland and worked as a horizontal construction engineer at Fort Hood.

The trip home was made possible through Miles for Military, a nonprofit founded by Maureen Byrne. The organization rewards service members for volunteer work by converting community service hours into round-trip flights home.

“We are here because of them. We have our freedom because of them,” Byrne said.

Robles earned the flight after logging roughly 400 hours of volunteer service with organizations including the USO and the American Red Cross.

His mother said having him home is a blessing.

“There are no words I can explain, but I thank God for that,” she said.

The soldier also received recognition from Governor Maura Healey, who shared a message of appreciation for his service to the Commonwealth.

For Robles, the trip is a chance to reconnect with family and friends while celebrating the nation’s 250th birthday.

“I feel unstoppable. I feel invincible. I feel like I have the world right here, and this means everything to me,” he said.

According to Miles for Military, Robles’ trip marks the organization’s 1,000th flight home for an active-duty U.S. military member.

While his stay will only last through the holiday weekend, Robles says he’s grateful for every moment he gets to spend back home in Massachusetts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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