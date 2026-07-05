2 dead, 13 injured in shootings across Boston over July 4 weekend

A total of 13 people were shot, and two are dead following a night of violence in Boston.

Commissioner Michael Cox said officers were also injured when fireworks were thrown at them.

Fayston Street

It started just after 11:30 a.m. when Boston police responded to a person shot on Fayston Street.

The individual was transported to the hospital with critical injuries. Boston Homicide is currently the lead on the investigation.

Horadan Way

At around 12:36 a.m., a victim transported themselves to the hospital after being shot on Horadan Way in Roxbury.

Their injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening, according to police.

Draper Street

Boston police then received a call for a person shot on Draper Street at 1:56 a.m. They located a victim with non-life-threatning injuries.

Blue Hill Avenue

At 12:36 a.m., officers observed an individual suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of 500 Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury.

Boston police located three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to area hospitals. A fourth victim transported themselves to the hospital.

One victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The other three victim’s injuries are considered non-life threatening.

George Street

At around 3:14 a.m., officers received a radio call for a person shot on George Street in Roxbury.

Upon arrival, police located three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three were treated and transported, and one was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The other two victims’ injuries are non-life-threatening.

At around 4:06 a.m., three additional victims self-applied to a local hospital suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wounds that occurred at the same location.

Video obtained by Boston 25 shows individuals hiding behind a resident’s truck in their driveway as gunfire erupted.

Video obtained by Boston 25 shows people ducking behind a truck in a driveway as gunfire erupted on George St. overnight.



6 people were shot, and one of them died. A total of 13 were shot overnight across Boston. Another person was also killed in a separate incident. pic.twitter.com/RVAMT4QVjv — Boston 25 News (@boston25) July 5, 2026

Seeking tips

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

Community members who wish to provide information anonymously may do so through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line.

In a letter to Commissioner Michael Cox, Council Ed Flynn said that Boston needed a new comprehensive public safety plan.

“Boston is not the safest city in the country. I’m calling for a public safety summit to address violence and crime in Boston. We must include the recommendations and opinions from the public, neighborhood organizations, police and first responders as part of this conversation and overall strategy,” he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group