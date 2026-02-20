Berklee College professor is first Black woman, youngest person selected to chair board of Grammys

BOSTON — Throughout Black History Month, Boston 25 News is focusing on the next generation of leaders in politics, business, and the arts.

Young people are ready to take the torch and chart a new path for today and tomorrow.

Dr. Chelsey Green is an accomplished musician in her own right, as well as a professor at Boston’s Berklee College of Music.

Now she’s on a national stage.

Dr. Green is the first Black woman and the youngest person to chair the board of the Recording Academy. They’re the group responsible for producing the Grammy Awards as well as advocating for the rights of musicians.

“To be the first Black woman and the youngest person to be elected chair of the board is just. . .I’m still speechless when I say that because it is such an honor.”

Dr. Green explained, “In the boardroom, we make decisions about this organization. We want to make sure the awards continue to remain reflective of our current industry. . .so it’s important to have representation.”

Dr. Green’s musical odyssey started in Houston when she was about 4 years old.

“My mom had a dream for me to play the violin,” said Green. “In my family violin was not a classical instrument; it was a musical one. So, I would come home from my classical lessons, and my dad would have his drum kit set up, and we’d start jamming to Chaka Khan.”

Her talent and style have taken her to stages around the country.

She can sing smooth jazz numbers or be backed up by a full orchestra when playing the violin.

“As I started growing up, I really started settling with what it means to be fulfilled and satisfied. It’s not usually made up in a dollar amount or a material thing, but it’s what the world gives you back after you pour into it.”

Sharing her gift soon became a priority, bringing her music into classrooms and even travelling to Haiti to work with children.

Today, her focus is in Boston’s Back Bay, teaching at the Berklee College of Music.

“I love coming back to be with my students because I feel like coming here is looking at the next generation of our industry.”

Her students see her as a role model.

“I see her as such an inspiration,” said Victoria Campbell, who is in her first year at Berklee. “Honestly, where I come from, a very small town, it’s very hard to find people of color who are high achieving in that way, and it’s so special to see. When I heard she was at the Grammys, I was like, oh my goodness, like that makes me feel like I can do that too one day.”

Junior Annika Guenther added, “Having that perspective of powerful women all around this school is so incredibly valuable.

