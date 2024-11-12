Belmont woman wins ultra-marathon in Antarctica

ANTARCTICA — A Belmont woman recently competed in a marathon, but not just any marathon, an ultra-marathon in Antarctica.

Becca Pizzi won the White Desert Marathon with a time of 4 hours and 16 minutes.

She says Antarctica will forever have her heart and that she is grateful for all the places her running journey has taken her.

The Antarctic Ice Ultra is a marathon with conditions of snow and ice, average windchill temperatures of -20°C / -4°F, and the potential for fierce katabatic winds.

In 2016, Pizzi won the world marathon challenge, completing seven marathons in seven days on all seven continents.

Pizzi says that this is her fourth ultra marathon and she plans on participating in a fifth because she loves it so much.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

