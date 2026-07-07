BBB Warning: Text messages offering summer help may be scams

Mass. — Spam text messages offering various around-the-house services are on the rise across New England, as companies - and scammers - look to capitalize on those summer “honey do” lists.

Text messages shared with Boston 25 offer everything from tree trimming services to window washing to roof repair. It can be tempting to ask for more information, but experts say you’re better off just blocking the texts.

“I wish I could say that it would stop them from coming,” says Paula Fleming with the Better Business Bureau of Eastern Massachusetts, Maine, Rhode Island and Vermont.

Fleming says she’s also receiving these types of spam text messages right now.

“Most of them are scams,” Fleming tells Boston 25. “They’re trying to get your personal information.”

Never click on a link you receive from an unknown number.

“You don’t want to leave yourself vulnerable to donloading things on your device,” Fleming warns.

Rather than respond, the Better Business Bureau says it’s smarter - and safer - to ask your neighbors who they’ve used for past services and whether they would recommend a company.

You can also search the BBB’s website for companies, see how they rate, and read any customer complaints.

Make sure you get at least three estimates, Fleming says. And don’t let a company rush you into a decision with talk of a one-time deal or expiring sale.

“Most businesses will honor the deal in another week, two weeks further out and respect the fact that you’re going to do your due diligence,” Fleming says.

Finally, Fleming says pay with a credit card, that way, you’re protected if you’re unhappy with the finished work or find out you’ve been scammed.

“It acts as an extra layer of protection,” Fleming says. “You can dispute charges on your credit card. But using a bank wiring money, it’s much more difficult to recoup those lost funds.”

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