BBB Warns: Scammers Target Shoppers This Spooky Season

BOSTON — As Halloween approaches, scammers are taking advantage of the season — and your wallet. The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers to be cautious when shopping online for costumes or decorations and during open enrollment for health benefits.

Paula Fleming, Chief Spokesperson for the BBB serving Massachusetts, Maine, Rhode Island, and Vermont, joined Boston 25 News Now at 3 to share what to watch out for.

Fleming told Boston 25’s Kerry Kavanaugh scammers often set up fake websites offering Halloween costumes at unbelievably low prices. Before buying, she advised shoppers to confirm whether the retailer is BBB-accredited, compare prices, and always pay with a credit card for added protection.

Fleming said if a deal looks too good to be true, it probably is.

She also recommended checking out known retailers and brick-and-mortar stores whenever possible.

The BBB is also warning about open enrollment scams. As people review their health insurance options for next year, criminals are posing as government or insurance representatives to pressure consumers into sharing personal or financial information by creating a false sense of urgency.

Fleming said the best defense is to go directly to trusted websites like Healthcare.gov or Medicare.gov, rather than clicking on unsolicited links or responding to phone calls or emails.

She said it’s an important time to have conversations with the seniors in your life.

