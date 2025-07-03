Cape Cod authorities investigating alleged incidents targeting LGBTQ+ community

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Officials in one Cape Cod town say they will bolster their police presence over the next several days after a string of alleged hate incidents.

Provincetown Town Manager Alex Morse says there have been a series of incidents targeting members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Morse says on Tuesday, people yelling homophobic slurs at residents from their vehicle were quickly located by police and that charges are being filed.

Specific details of that incident were not immediately available.

"These events are disturbing, and we share the fear and discomfort they are causing in our community," Morse said in a lengthy statement.

Provincetown Police will have additional officers on duty over the holiday week to help look for suspicious or potentially harmful activity.

Morse also said the town is organizing a community safety forum next Tuesday at town hall to discuss the incidents and ways to prevent them.

"While recent events have shown that hate can happen here, it has no home here," Morse said. "We will not let hate win. Go out and have fun this weekend, support local businesses, tip your Drag Queens, enjoy the Fireworks, and dance the night away."

Officials are providing the following tips to stay safe in the meantime:

Be aware of your surroundings

Stick together

Trust your instincts

Be ready and willing to call for help

Report all incidents in a quick and timely manner

Document when you can

Take care of yourself and others

