Three suspects attacked victim, used homophobic slurs in alleged hate crime on Cape Cod, police say

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Authorities are releasing more information about a potential hate crime on Cape Cod.

Provincetown Police say they’re now looking for three suspects, all described as Caucasian males between the ages of 20 and 30 years old who were driving a black Lexus sedan.

The trio is accused of attacking a victim on Bradford Street near Howland Street between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Monday.

According to the victim, the suspects used homophobic slurs during the assault.

Pictures of the suspects or their vehicle were not immediately available.

Residents who live in the area of Howland Street are being asked to check any security or doorbell cameras between those hours on June 30th.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Jennifer Nolette at (508) 487-1212.

