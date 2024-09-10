81-year-old charged in roadside boat trailer crash that killed teen, injured others, police say

YARMOUTH, Mass. — A Yarmouth man is facing charges in connection to a deadly boat trailer crash that killed a Norwell teen in late August.

After weeks of investigating, Yarmouth Police charged 81-year-old Peter Richmond with motor vehicular homicide by negligent operation.

He is accused of striking and killing 14-year-old John Hughan, a Norwell resident.

On August 30, a truck towing a boat trailer had pulled to the side of North Main Street around 1 p.m. with a broken axle, according to authorities.

Hughan was working on the boat trailer with his uncle when authorities say Richmond drove his 2020 Cadillac Escalade into the back of it.

The ensuing collision fatally injured Hughan, and sent hospitalized two others.

Richmond remained on scene at the time of the crash.

He will be arraigned at a later date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

